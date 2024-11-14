‘It Matters’ – Katie Taylor Puts Pressure on Mike Tyson to Beat Jake Paul

It’s seen as an event more than a fight in some quarters but Katie Taylor believes Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul matters – and it matters to boxing that ‘Iron Mike’ wins.

The former heavyweight champion of the world climbs through the ropes as 58-year-old Hall of Famer for what is being billed as his first bout since Monaghan’s Kevin McBride defeated him in 2005.

There are questions as to how the 90s sensation will perform, even against a novice pro with no amateur background.

Two-weight undisputed world champion, Taylor, who appears in the co-main event against old rival Amanda Serrano, believes he can and claims it’s important he does.

“I think so,” she told The Guardian. “I’ve seen clips of him training recently and he looks very good on the pads. But Jake is a fit man, a young man and a good athlete as well.

“He seems to have an OK punch and he’s starting to prove himself as a fighter.

“I think if you’re a boxing person, it really matters that he does well and hopefully wins because Mike Tyson is an absolute legend in sport. He was once known as the baddest man on the planet. He’s super exciting to watch, a real iconic boxer. I have so much respect for him for what he did in the sport and I’d hate for a legend like him to lose a matchup like this. He’s a hero to many of us fighters.”

Taylor and Tyson meet for the first time at the official press conference to announce the Netflix’s move into boxing and have supported each other since.

The Olympic gold medal winner shared time with the American after and was impressed with how much he knew about the sweet science.

“We had a great conversation and his knowledge of the sport is second to none. He’s a great boxing historian so having a chance to sit down and speak to someone who is so knowledgeable, and has a great mindset, was pretty special for me.”