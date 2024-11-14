Jake Paul Promises to get Donald Trump to Deliver Croke Park for Katie Taylor

Jake Paul says he has the solution to Katie Taylor’s Croke Park problems and believes he can literally Trump Eddie Hearn’s efforts to bring a fight night to the historic stadium.

Matchroom have twice attempted to deliver a fight at the famous venue for the Irish sporting great only to run into ‘pricing issues’ with the GAA.

The second time round, Hearn called for government help and it’s believed Taylor’s manager Brian Peter’s had held talks with Ministers with regard to aiding in getting the event over the line.

DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Katie Taylor, Nakisa Bidarian, and Amanda Serrano attend the press conference for LIVE on Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory on November 13, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

However, Taylor’s two Irish bouts have played out at the 3Arena, and although both were special, there is still a big desire for her to join Muhammad Ali on the list of Crocker headline acts.

Speaking in the lead-up to her rematch with Amanda Serrano, which takes place in Texas on Friday and is to be broadcast on Netflix, the Olympic gold medal winner and two-weight undisputed world champion revealed her Jones Road desire but wonders if it can happen.

Paul, who manages her opponent Serrano, believes he can deliver it with the help of an influential friend.

The YouTube-turned-boxer, who shares the ring with Mike Tyson on the same card as Taylor this weekend, says a certain Donald Trump will help deliver it.

Speaking during fight week, the American said he was as excited for Taylor-Serrano II than his fight and heralded it as the real main event.

The MVP promoter also declared that he will look to make a third fight ‘when’ the ‘Real Deal’ gets revenge.

“I’m more excited to watch that than I am excited to take his punches. It’s massive and I’m just so excited to see the rematch and for Amanda Serrano to prove all of her doubters wrong.

“And when Amanda Serrano wins, Katie Taylor I think we do the trilogy at Croke Park, I’ll get Donald Trump to come in, he loves doing big fights since Eddie Hearn hasn’t been able to get anything done over the years,” Paul said before attempt to insult Hearn.

“He’s been too busy trying to be in Katie Taylor’s corner for the fight, can you believe that the clout chasing on this guy is f*cking insane.”