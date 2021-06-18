‘The boxing world will see what it has been missing out on’ – Christian Preston promises eye-catching debut

The boxing world will get a glimpse of what it’s been missing out on when Christian Preston takes to the ring this Saturday night – according to the confident debutant himself.

Having officially turned over last March, the Dubliner finally makes his debut in Belgium this coming Saturday – and is promising a bright start.

In fact, Preston promises to stand out to such an extent, that boxing fans will realise they have a new star worth following.

“Come Saturday night the boxing world will see what it has been missing out on,” the Steven O’Rourke-trained fighter told Irish-boxing.com.

“I predict an exciting, explosive and eye-catching performance. I will shine on Saturday night and I can’t wait to win in spectacular fashion.”

The fighter himself can’t contain his joy at being this close to punching for pay for the first time, his excitement levels boosted by the fact a pandemic has delayed his progress thus far.

“I am absolutely buzzing to finally have a date locked in. I’ve known about it for a while. This pandemic has literally caused me nothing but problems in regards to boxing. But for the pandemic I’d be 3 or 4-0 by now,” He adds before revealing he has rejoiced in all the pre-fight elements to making a paid bow, including the dreaded weight cut.

“I’ve absolutely loved the build-up to the fight. From getting the gear to picking ring walk songs, even the weight cut has been a good buzz for me! It still doesn’t feel real to me to be honest, even though I’ve worked hard and have always pictured myself here, I still find myself in a surreal situation.”

The O’Rourke’s Gym fighter faces a yet to be confirmed opponent but hasn’t too many concerns with regard to opponent at this stage.

“The type of opponent genuinely doesn’t bother me in the slightest. I’ve been waiting so long I’d fight literally anybody at this stage.”

Saturday on a card that includes fghts for Tony Browne, Ryan O’Rourke, John Cooney, Paddy Nevin and Keane McMahon is the start of what Preston predicts will be a a long and succesful journey.

“This is the start of long but exciting journey. It’s already been a bumpy road for me but there’s still a hell of a long way to go and I’m willing to go through and to do whatever it takes to get to where I want to be. I will be world champion, mark my words on that,” he adds before paying tribute to his sponsors.

“I would also just like to give a special thank you to my sponsors, Wooden Floors Dublin, Stuart Hill Tattoos, Clean Sneaks Ireland ,and D8 Bullies. They have made everything so much easier and I can’t thank them enough for all they’ve done for me and for having my back all the way through the wait. I promise them and everybody else a phenomenal performance on Saturday night!”