“I know f**k all else” – Keane McMahon the underdog ready to bite

It’s a no-brainer for fight-lover Keane McMahon [6(3)-1(0)].

Some have questioned why the Dubliner decided to return from his first career defeat and a two-year ring sabbatical against a noted foe this Saturday.

Common practice would be to rid yourself of some rust and get a confidence bounce by defeating some journeymen.

However, ‘The Iceman’ travels to Belgium to fight their #1-ranked welter on top of the All Eyez on Brussels 2 card this Saturday.

McMahon fights Anass Messaoudi [9(7)-0], an undefeated prospect many in his homeland have high hopes for. The 27-year-old has competed in the WSB and graced all the major amateur competitions in a successful career in the vest. The Ixelles native hasn’t put a foot wrong as of yet in the pros, registering nine wins from nine with seven coming inside the distance.

Definitely not an ease-your-way-back-in bout and a comeback approach that has raised eyebrows.

The Dubliner understands the concerns but assures he knows what he is doing. McMahon feels he capable of an upset, has the style to beat the Belgian, and stresses he has nothing to lose, not to mention he isn’t one to turn down a fight.

“Of course I understand people will see it as a big ask probably because of the inactivity more so,” McMahon told Irish-Boxing.com.

“I think anybody who knows boxing or has followed boxing knows that on my day I’m capable of beating anyone. A lot of people haven’t seen the best of me but I’m starting to get there now and people will see how good I really am,” he adds before noting Saturday is a no-lose fight for him.

“It’s a free hit. What pressure is there on me? They’re tipping this guy to be a world champion very soon. He’s ranked 90 in the world after nine fights, nobody wanted this fight everyone in Europe avoided him. But I have the style to beat him.”

The Steven O’Rourke-trained welterweight also points out his competitive edge, desire to fight and even his desire to kick on were also motivating factors behind him excepting an away day challenge on the back of such a long sabbaticial.

“I love competition and I love to fight. I know f**k all else!

“I could have easily took a few warm up fights but what is the point really? I’m approaching my 27th birthday in July I want the tests now.”

McMahon also reveals he won’t use ring rust as an excuse if things don’t go his way. The Cabra fighter claims he has oiled out any rust sparring in Inchicore over the last two yaers.

“Ring rust is always going to be a talking point but I’ve been training and sparring top lads for the last two years and have been looking sharp as anything. Yes sparring is different but sure we will see on the night. I won’t use ring rust as an excuse no matter the result.”