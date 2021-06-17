Four in European U22 action today – TIMES + LIVE STREAM

Boxing at the European U22 Championships continues today in Roseto degli Abruzzi.

Ireland have four boxers in action in Day 2 in Italy.

Sean Mari, Niamh Earley, Dean Clancy and Gabriel Dossen fight for a place in the quarter finals of the European Under-22 Championships.

Mari takes on Hamza Mahood, Team GBs 52kg representative, Earley takes on France’s Romane Moulan in the 51kg class, Clancy fights for the second day in a row as he take #3 seed Nenad Javanovic, while Dossen trades leather for the first time since February 2020 and the Bocksai Memorial Final when he fights Moreno Fendero.

Earley kicks things off from an Irish prospective with a fight in Ring A at 2:15pm.

Monkstown’s Mari is up soon after and fights in Ring B at 2:30pm.

Dossen competes in the evening session, his fight gloves of at 6:30pm and will play out in Ring B.

Clancy then finishes the day off in Ring A at 7:00pm.

The bouts can be watched live below:

Ring A

Ring B

European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy

June 17

Last 32

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1

June 18

Last 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) v Hamza Mahood (England)

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) v Romane Moulan (France)

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) v Nenad Javanovic (Serbia)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) v France or Moldova

June 19

Last 16

56kg Adam Hessian (Ireland) v Gabor Virban (Hungary)

69kg KIeran Molloy (Ireland) v Romania or Serbia

81kg Kane Tucker (Ireland) v Raphael Monny (France)

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) v Dariusz Lasotta (Germany)

June 20th

Last 16

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) v Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy)

Q/Final

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Ireland) v Peige Richardson (England)

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Clonmel)

52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)

56kg Adam Hessian (Monivea)

63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Team Manager: Tara Mari

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle

Physio: David Cooke