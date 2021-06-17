Four in European U22 action today – TIMES + LIVE STREAM
Boxing at the European U22 Championships continues today in Roseto degli Abruzzi.
Ireland have four boxers in action in Day 2 in Italy.
Sean Mari, Niamh Earley, Dean Clancy and Gabriel Dossen fight for a place in the quarter finals of the European Under-22 Championships.
Mari takes on Hamza Mahood, Team GBs 52kg representative, Earley takes on France’s Romane Moulan in the 51kg class, Clancy fights for the second day in a row as he take #3 seed Nenad Javanovic, while Dossen trades leather for the first time since February 2020 and the Bocksai Memorial Final when he fights Moreno Fendero.
Earley kicks things off from an Irish prospective with a fight in Ring A at 2:15pm.
Monkstown’s Mari is up soon after and fights in Ring B at 2:30pm.
Dossen competes in the evening session, his fight gloves of at 6:30pm and will play out in Ring B.
Clancy then finishes the day off in Ring A at 7:00pm.
The bouts can be watched live below:
Ring A
Ring B
European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy
June 17
Last 32
63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0
69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1
June 18
Last 16
52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) v Hamza Mahood (England)
51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) v Romane Moulan (France)
63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) v Nenad Javanovic (Serbia)
75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) v France or Moldova
June 19
Last 16
56kg Adam Hessian (Ireland) v Gabor Virban (Hungary)
69kg KIeran Molloy (Ireland) v Romania or Serbia
81kg Kane Tucker (Ireland) v Raphael Monny (France)
91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) v Dariusz Lasotta (Germany)
June 20th
Last 16
91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) v Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy)
Q/Final
60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Ireland) v Peige Richardson (England)
Irish squad
51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)
60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Clonmel)
52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)
56kg Adam Hessian (Monivea)
63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)
69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)
75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)
81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)
91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown
91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)
Team Manager: Tara Mari
Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle
Physio: David Cooke