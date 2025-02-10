The Boxing World Pays Tribute to John Cooney

The boxing world has moved to let people know just how special a person John Cooney was.

The Galway boxer tragically passed away in Belfast last Saturday, a week after falling ill post his Celtic title defence against Nathan Howels.

As a condolence book was opened at Belfast’s Ulster Hall, those within the sport have been keen to pay tribute to the much-admired fighter.

“He was just a lovely, sweet kid. Ambitious, determined and driven. To have his life snapped away like that is just tragic,” said Barry McGugian.

Mark Dunlop, Cooney’s promoter told the BBC the Westerner had a “great character” and “a big future” ahead of him when tragedy struck.

“As much as it is a dangerous sport, the fatalities are rare, but they are there,” Dunlop said.

“Boxing is a dangerous sport. Every fighter knows the dangers but like everything no one thinks it’s going to come to their door,” he added. “It enhances more lives than it destroys or takes.

“One of John’s sayings was ‘tomorrow is not promised’ and he certainly lived for the day, so he deserves this attention.”

Fellow Galway boxer Kieran Molloy was big in his praise for Cooney.

“He was on the verge of some very big fights. He has a huge future ahead of him and he was a very proud Galway man,” Molloy told RTÉ.

While Conemara man Thomas O’Toole made sure Cooney was remembered and recognised before his big Boston win in the early hours of Sunday morning [Irish time].

Others associated with the sport have also made sure to pass on their condolences and remember Cooney in a positive light.