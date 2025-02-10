It’s Official – Anthony Cacace Set for Another Irish Revenge Mission

It’s official – Anthony Cacace will face Leigh Wood next.

The Belfast man will travel into the Brit’s backyard, Nottingham where they will trade leather on a Queensberry Card come May 10.

It’s a clash that has been muted for months and was all but confirmed when the 35-year-old vacated his IBF super featherweight title in late January.

As stated at the time, ‘The Apache’ had decided to go the lucrative route, rather than defend against mandatory challenger

Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez – and it seems a fight with Wood allows Ireland’s most recent male world champion to make more money for his family.

“Becoming a world champion was an absolute dream and an incredibly proud moment for me,” Cacace said prior to the confirmation of the bout with Wood.

“However, at this stage of my career, I only want the biggest fights possible, regardless of the belt on the line.

“I’m a prizefighter and my aim now is to secure mine and my family’s future and to create a legacy for myself in boxing by being involved in massive fights that fans will remember.”

No title on the line won’t mean no interest in the clash. Wood is well known to Irish fight fans especially considering he stopped Michael Conlan in dramatic fashion in March of 2022 and holds a win over David Oliver Joyce.

It means another fight with an Irish revenge narrative for the Belfast boxer. Last time out the Holy Trinity graduate out pointed Josh Warrington, a Leeds native with wins over Carl Frampton, Martin Lindsay and Pajo Hyland on his slate.