Irish Team to Contest Roaring Lines International

Three IABA High Performance boxers ewill box at England Boxing’s Roaring Lions International Event.

The invited athletes are 48kg Ciara Walsh, Smithfield BC Dublin, 54kg Robyn Kelly of Ballynacargy BC, Westmeath, 75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC, Mayo – Robyn joined this team following an additional invitation issued by England Boxing this week.

Smith and Doocey are members of the High-Performance Priority Development Squad, and Kelly is a member of the High-Performance Visiting Athlete Squad

England, Ireland, and Germany are participating in this multi-nations performance development event.

Smith will take on Bobbylee Burns. The two last met in December’s Women’s Winter Box Cup 2024 where the Irish boxer was the victor. Kelly will meet Beth Walsh – they last contested at the 2024 Haringey Box Cup Final. Walsh won on a UD. Doocey contests against 19-year-old Mary-Kate Smith.

Coaches for this international are HPU Coach Lynne McEnery, and Ger McDaid of Mulhuddart BC.

The Roaring Lions International will be boxed at the Magna Science and Adventure Centre in Rotherham on Friday 7th February 2025 from 6pm.

England Boxing has advised the event will not be streamed, but live results will be available on englandboxing.org on the night.

National Performance Head Coach Zauri Antia says “These development opportunities are vitally important for the forward progression of Elite athletes – and we’re delighted to accept England Boxing’s invitation for Ciara, Bethany and Judy. Their preparatory training has been excellent, and we’re expecting highly competitive contests.”

Head of Performance at England Boxing Chris Connelly said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to host the upcoming Roaring Lions international, marking the first time in quite some time that we’ve held an event like this. Germany and Ireland are bringing some exceptional talent, and we’re expecting high-quality, competitive bouts that will really showcase the best of international boxing”.