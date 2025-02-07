‘Don’t Hook with a Hooker’ – Boxing Helping Irish Rugby Star Punch Above his Weight

Dan Sheehan is taking the ‘don’t hook with a hooker’ adage to new levels.

The Irish rugby hooker is amidst another six-nations campaign and hoping to help Ireland make it xx tournament wins in a row this spring.

To get into the squad, the forward who scored against England on Six Nations opening weekend, had to battle back from injury.

To that he used boxing and trained with Cathal O’Grady.

“He’s been brilliant for me,” says Sheehan. “I did boxing with him in Harold’s Cross every week for a good chunk of the rehab period. [Physiotherapist] Emma Gallivan used to work in the boxing sort of circle, so got in touch with him.

“He was just excellent to get the fitness and stuff but mainly the footwork – while being distracted by the big hitters. It definitely helped my footwork and in getting me a bit of bounce.

“One of the big things with the ACL is trying to get your power output back and reactive strength,” he adds.

“To have boxing as a form of distraction, why you’re moving, how important footwork is in boxing and skipping. It’s actually become a big part of my daily routine now, skipping. It’s been a massive factor of getting me back and making me feel confident.”

If Sheehan wants to change sports and swap one set of big hits for another he wouldn’t shy away from the challenge hints O’Grady.

The 1996 Olympian and regular Irish heavyweight champion commented: “He took to the boxing like a duck to water, he was getting techniques, perfecting stuff in one hour that should have taken him two or three weeks.

“It’s also trying to incorporate the science: we’d work on a specific drill where he’d only be allowed to throw these certain punches or move this way or that, to try and work different areas.

“I got in and done a few rounds with him myself, just a bit of body sparring so it makes it a bit of fun,” added O’Grady (above).

“I brought in some of my guys who had really good footwork down so he’d a different challenge every time. Dan isn’t the type of fellow to shy away from a bit of contact so I think he loved it.

“He said he loved a bit of competition because he was without it for so many months as well.”