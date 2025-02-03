Colm Murphy Ready to Answer When Opportunity Knocks

Colm Murphy says he is well placed to open the door to bigger titles when opportunity knocks.

The 25-year-old successfully defended his Commonwealth Silver featherweight title when beating Kasimu Hamad Haji at the Ulster Hall on Saturday.

The Belfast man feels the win, registered on the top of a BBC broadcast MHD promoted bill, continues his progression toward bigger titles and despite his boyish looks, Murphy argues he is man enough to win them.

“I’m right at the door (of bigger titles) and only 25, looking about 18, so a well-needed rest after that camp. I keep fit, don’t waste myself away, but I have time on my side and when opportunity knocks, I’m ready,” he told Belfast Media.

The platform the Dan Boyle trained boxer’s 14th win played out on can only help secure him more fights of note.

The BUI Celtic and Irish title winner topped the BBC’s first fight night since Audley Harrison and would have greatly increased his profile with the third-round win.

The added spotlight was welcomed but the Mark Dunlop managed boxer admits he did sweat under the heat of the lights.

“It was really challenging,” he added of the occasion.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a man who relishes moments or going out and performing. I’d probably prefer it behind closed doors but the days spent in the arena are always better than the days you didn’t participate.

“With these challenges, I’m overcoming them and it’s great to get a good reward out of it. Even if I didn’t, at least I tried my best which I always try to do.”