Barry McGuigan Asks for Forgiveness After Katie Taylor – Caroline Dubios Claims

Barry McGuigan suggests he will have to ask for Irish forgiveness if Caroline Dubois ever fights Katie Taylor.

The Irish sporting great is part of the British fighters team considering she is trained by Shane McGuigan and in the McGuigan Gym.

The fight family have mentored her to WBC world title success in a division once dominated by trailblazing Taylor.

Even before that win, the 24-year-old was angling for a fight with the Irish Icon.

Taylor has big trilogy fights with Amanda Serrano and then Chantelle Cameron to deal with first and Natasha Jonas is looking for her own rematch with the game-changing star.

However, if Dubois does land her dream fight, McGuigan suggests she will be in dreamland creating a nightmare scenario for him.

Speaking on RTE Radio he jokingly claimed that he would have apologize to his compatriots after the bout.

“Caroline Dubois is a sensational talent. She’s 24-years-old. She’s won the IBO title – which is not one of the recognised bodies – but she also won the World Boxing Council title and she made her first defence last Saturday night,” said McGuigan, who said similar things when he was part of Chantelle Cameron’s team.

“She’s incredibly talented… what makes her so special is that she is one of the hardest punching female boxers on the planet, and she’s really, really special.

“And she’s in, sadly, she’s in Katie Taylor’s weight division. So, hopefully, they will meet soon, and I hope all the Irish forgive me because Caroline’s going to be very hard to beat!”

Speaking on the Olympic gold medal winner and what she has achieved in the sport he adds: “She’s a super talent, and what Katie Taylor has achieved is truly remarkable. An amazing girl, and I’ve been a fan of hers my whole life.”