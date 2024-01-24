Lewis Crocker is ready to do his best Gennady Golovkin impression for a promoter fond of impersonating boxers this coming Saturday night.

‘The Croc’ takes on Jose Felix Jr on top of a Matchroom and Conlan Boxing card at the Ulster Hall on Saturday night.

The much fancied big punching contender got the chance to headline on DAZN after impressing massively against Tyrone McKenna in the Battle of Belfast as recently as December 2.

So roused by the hard-hitting display was Hearn, that when speaking to Irish-boxing.com he compared ‘The Croc’ to one of the greatest middleweights of all time ‘GGG’.

The Billy Nelson-trained welterweight is hoping to impress the promoter, who does a brilliant Chris Eubank impersonation, and the wider boxing public in similar fashion against the dangerous Felix Jr on top of a Belfast bill this weekend.

“It was class when Eddie compared me to GGG. Eddie is the man and it was nice of him to say that,” Crocker said.

“Hopefully I stay on his radar with a big performance on January 27. I am back to where I want to be, and people are talking about me.

“The publicity has been great. And it helps raise my profile.”

With that increased profile comes increased spotlight and pressure to perform, all things that are welcomed by the xx-year-old.

The Conlan Boxing welter says he is made for the big occassion and is confident he will glitter under the spotlight.

“I ticked a lot of boxes in the McKenna fight. He said I would fold under the pressure,” he adds.

“But I know I am built for these big nights, and I proved that in the week of the fight and on the night. He said he would make me quit and I wouldn’t be able to keep the pace up during the fight, but I did.

“I showed a lot of people that I am not just a big puncher. I have the tools to get me far in the boxing game.

“I thrive under the pressure. I take it all in my stride. I am in this game for the big nights and big fights. I have prepared for this all my life.

“I am now headlining Belfast which I have done before. I am getting into my groove now and it is becoming second nature, and I am buzzing for next Saturday.

“The bigger the fight, and occasion , will bring out the best in me. Definitely.

“When the lights shine brightest I am at my best. So these big nights going forward will bring out the best in me.”