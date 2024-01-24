Kevin Cronin can’t even bring himself to mention the name ‘Craig McCarthy‘ anymore!

The Kerry fighter has been in prolonged, protracted, and, apparently, patience-testing talks with the popular Waterford fighter for the best part of a year- and has become frustrated to the point he doesn’t want to talk anymore!

A Kingdom-Déise meeting has grown to the point it’s too big to walk away from, as is the chance to win the Irish title in a division with so many names in and around domestic level, but the ‘Kingdom Warrior’ is taking a step back and leaving it to his team to take care of.

“Obviously, there’s one fight that was built that I’d love to get out of the way, but some fights shouldn’t be so complicated to make so I’m leaving it in my team’s hands from here.”

Rumour suggests the super middleweight meeting is no longer mandated by the Boxing Union of Ireland, which may open different paths for both toward a green strap shot.

Having teamed up with Conlan Boxing, Cronin is confident he has the backing to secure big fights if he does choose to go a different direction.

He also believes having Michael and Jamie Conlan as part of Team Cronin increases the chances of a Kerry fight night along with the size of that homecoming.

“I’m not too sure when, but of course I’ll be giving my people their home night out. Obviously, I have a lot of work to do before then but now I have the team to bring a show to Kerry and on a much bigger scale than first anticipated.

“Big-time boxing in Kerry isn’t something many thought they’d be hearing about and like I said I’ve work to do and I’ve to earn it so it’s not in my sights 100% just yet. However, all going to plan we make that this year,” he adds before revealing there will be plenty of big fights for his loud and loyal Kerry support to enjoy regardless of venue.

“You know me by now, I can sell fights, the lads can put on one hell of a show, so there’s gonna be great nights ahead packing out stadiums full with Kerry people.”