Teen Starlet Sarah Murphy Preaches Patience

Patience was the key for Sarah Murphy as she kicked off her professional career with a composed four-round win – and the 18-year-old says that same approach will guide her through the rest of her journey in the sport.

The Dublin talent impressed on her ‘A New Dawn’ debut, boxing smartly and showing maturity well beyond her years.

Despite landing the cleaner, heavier shots, the 18-year-old never rushed her work or went hunting for an early finish.

It was a mature, measured performance from one of Ireland’s youngest pros – and Murphy says she intends to take that same patient mindset into her career.

“We were just looking to bank the rounds,” she explained when speaking to Irish-boxing.com after the fight.

“If the knockout came, it came. I wasn’t going out in my head being like, ‘Right, I’m going for a knockout.’ I was going out to hurt her – that’s the joys of the sport, that’s boxing. You go in there to hurt your opponent. But I wasn’t forcing it. The knockout came, brilliant. But I got the W at the end of the day, and that’s all that matters.

“I’m still only 18, so I’ll see where the journey takes me,” she said. “I’m in no rush for my next fight. I’ll put 100% of my trust into my coaches, Jay and Butch, and see where it goes from here.”

The Kildare native is full of ambition and turned over early with big pro dreams. However, she is putting herself under no pressure to achieve them instantly.

The teen prospect is happy to trust the process and the plans JB Promotions have in place for her.

“I think people kind of forget that I’m that young,” she reflected. “There are so many turning over at the moment that age can be forgotten. People need to realize there’s a journey to go through – you have to pace yourself.”

That grounded outlook sets Murphy apart from the pack. “At the end of the day, I’m still only a kid,” she smiled. “So I’ll pace myself, take it nice and handy, and build my way up.”