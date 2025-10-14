Walsh Brothers Call Out New Dawn Victors

It was a case of a new dawn for the Walsh brothers on Friday, too.

The boxing siblings have been happy to go about their business rather quietly since turning over, preferring to do their talking in the ring.

With that in mind, they have proactively avoided call-outs or any form of name-dropping. Indeed, they’ve always batted away questions around all Irish clashes, stating their team would decide when it was time to enter the domestic fray.

Seemingly inspired by a card littered with mouthwatering all-Irish action last Friday on the New Dawn National Stadium bill, they changed their tact.

Both brothers took to social media to issue callouts to fighters who secured wins on the JB Promotion’s card.

Pretty Boy Paddy Walsh seems to fancy a fight with Tony McGylnn, while his younger, albeit more experienced brother Liam Walsh wants a fight with Irish title winner Daniel O’Sullivan.

Having won back-to-back domestic title fights and collected three domestic titles, Irish light middleweight champ, ‘Daniel San’ may fancy exploring opportunities outside the Irish scene.

Although a Walsh clash would be fan-friendly and a more than solid defense.

In terms of McGylnn a Paddy Walsh bout does look ideal. The Dubliner drew in his first fight since his David Ryan defeat and a domestic clash could re inject real momentum into his career.