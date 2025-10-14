McComb Looks to Dethrone Monaco’s Prince in December Showdown

Sean McComb will look to dethrone a Prince in Monaco later this year.

The Public Nuisance has secured Matchroom’s annual trip to the Principality, where he takes on the promotional powerhouse’s undefeated local prospect.

The Belfast southpaw trades leather with Hugo Micallef in Monte Carlo on December 6.

‘The Prince of Monaco’ is undefeated in 11, but hasn’t fought anywhere near the level the Irish fighter has, meaning McComb will go into the fight as the favourite.

Indeed, the Monaco native is someway off the world level names the 33-year-old has been name-dropping.

Still, it’s a high-profile fight against a well-backed, well-fancied, and extremely well-supported 27-year-old – and a fight that could set him up for a big 2026.

The GBM boxer won the IBF European title last time out thanks to victory over Ben Crocker.