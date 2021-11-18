Fight legend Wayne McCullough stands in for Andy Lee and will corner Jason Quigley’s title tilt

Irish boxing icon Wayne McCullough will work the corner when Jason Quigley’s bids to become a world champion in American tomorrow night.

Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] challenges undefeated Rhode Island middleweight Demetrius Andrade [30(18)-0] at the SNHU Arena, Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Donegal middle will have former WBC bantamweight champion McCullough in his corner as he attempts to realize his world title dream.

The ‘Pocket Rocket’ is filling in with Quigley’s coach Andy Lee unable to travel. It’s a role the Belfast battler has filled before, having stood in for Lee when the 30-year-old Golden Boy fighter fought and defeated Shane Mosley Jr in Las Vegas last May.

The pair have a history that dates further back considering the Olympic silver medal winner walked Quigley to the ring for his World Series of Boxing LA Matadors wins over Vitali Bandarenka and Troy Trevor O’Meley in 2011.

They have maintained a close relationship and while Lee’s absence is not ideal the McCullough link-up is a natural one that has proved successful before.

