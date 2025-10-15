Davey Joyce Targets Big December Slot – Plans to Persuade Frank Warren for Quick Return

New Dawn debutant Davey Joyce is eager to get straight back in the ring — and he’s set to persuade Frank Warren to secure him a slot on Queensberry’s big December show.

The debuting prospect made a confident start to life in the professional ranks last weekend, banking four valuable rounds and showing glimpses of the aggressive, body-punching style that made him a standout amateur.

After having a taste of pro proceedings, the Queensberry native wants back out soon and he’s let his promoter know as much.

The Holy Family Drogheda graduate wants Moses Itauma’s December 13 Manchester bill.

“Queensberry have a show coming up in December,” he said. “I 100% want to get out before Christmas,” he told Irish boxing.com.

“I haven’t had a chat about it yet,” he admitted. “Hopefully I’ll get to talk to him this week after this fight and try to get out before Christmas.”

The Navan native was speaking after he’d made his pro bow on JB Promotions’ latest installment, outpointing tough away corner Mexican Christian Lopez Flores over four rounds.

“The game plan was just to get in and get the win,” the 24-year-old adds.

“If the KO came, it came, but he was a tough operator. The first round was slow enough, but I could feel I was coming on strong in the second. I started landing shots to the body and head, and he started grabbing and smothering some of my work. But overall, it was a good all-round performance.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead