Steven Cairns Pretty Sure he’s on The Right Track After ‘Pretty’ Title Win

Steven Cairns couldn’t take his eyes off the belt — not out of surprise, but recognition.

Moments after he won his first career title, he was still riding the wave of a huge night for Irish boxing. The Cork prospect soaked in what felt like a breakout moment. Not the finish line, but the first real sign that everything he believed was beginning to take shape.

The WBA Continental lightweight title he won in Dublin’s 3Arena earlier this month may not be the most prestigious; indeed, it’s a more ranking title than sparkling accolade, but for a fighter making his way in the game, it was huge.

Not to mention the sense of occasion and the sense it marks the next chapter of the talented operator’s career, added to the significance.

“It feels unbelievable, man… look at it. It’s pretty,” he smiled when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“In the Irish nationals, you win a medal… you never win a belt. It’s my first ever belt – and I feel beautiful.”

It might be his first strap, but the ‘Irish Takeover’ isn’t treating it like a destination. If anything, it’s confirmation he’s on the right road.

“This is just a stepping stone of what’s to come,” he said.

“I love it and it looks great, but I’m already looking at what’s next because I know I will be world champion.”

It’s a bold claim — but no longer just blind belief. It’s a mindset that’s starting to align with reality.

“I believed it… but now I’m seeing it.”

The scale of the occasion only reinforced that feeling. A packed house, a stacked card, and an atmosphere that Cairns believes ranks among the very best Irish boxing has produced.

“This is the mecca of Irish boxing,” he said.

“This is one of the biggest shows there’s ever been. 10,000 sold out – unbelievable, man. What a night.

“Until the Croke Park fight comes off, this is right up there.”

Moments like this hit even harder when you remember where it started. Not long ago, the Dave Coldwell-trained Rebel County boxer was living a nomadic existence.

It was have gloves will travel, as the Munster prospect banked experience wherever he could. So to fight at home and start what could be a prolonged run of fights in Ireland is noteworthy for the emerging talent.

“My first fight was over in Spain during COVID in front of about 40 people,” he recalled.

“To come out here… it’s unbelievable. This is my dream.

“I want to stay active, keep progressing, keep getting better – and add more belts.”

There could even be a big night on home soil ahead. Talks are ongoing about a potential Cork return, with the Marquee floated as a possible summer setting.

“There might be a homecoming in Cork in the Marquee – that would be unbelievable.”

With boxing in the Rebel County on the rise again, Cairns believes the opportunity is there — not just for him, but for the next wave coming through.

“There are great kids there, and they need a platform to show how good they are. Hopefully, I’m the one to bring that.”