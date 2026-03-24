What Tyson Fury has left to prove in boxing

Tyson Fury is out of retirement. Again. This time, he is stepping back into the heavyweight ring to face Arslanbek Makhmudov, a fight that has caught the attention of boxing fans worldwide. The Fury vs Makhmudov odds tell their own story, weighing up Fury’s experience against an opponent with a serious punch.

The risk here is obvious. If he loses, it will put a dent in everything he has built over the past decade. But that is kind of the point. Fury keeps coming back, and this fight is his chance to show he has still got it.

He still belongs at the top

Fury has beaten Wladimir Klitschko and gone three rounds with Deontay Wilder, getting off the canvas twice to do it. Every comeback, though, is a fresh audition. A strong showing against Makhmudov would confirm he can still mix it with dangerous heavyweights pushing for title shots, and give those following the boxing betting something to talk about.

His whole game was built on movement, ring craft, and making big punchers look ordinary. If those tools are still sharp, it’ll show. If they are not, Makhmudov will find out quickly, and so will everyone watching. At 36, there are questions about whether the reflexes and conditioning that made Fury so difficult to beat are still at the level needed to compete with a younger, hungry opponent.

Can he still handle a big hitter?

Makhmudov is not just a big puncher. He is one of the most destructive finishers in the heavyweight division. Of his 21 wins, 19 have come by stoppage, giving him a knockout rate of 90%. 13 of those stoppages came in the first round alone. To put that into context, his professional fights have lasted an average of just three rounds. He does not tend to need long.

His game is to come forward, apply pressure, and look for the finish. Fury has faced that before. Arguably, the toughest version came during the Wilder trilogy, where he absorbed serious shots and kept finding answers. Getting up from a knockdown in the twelfth round of their second fight is one of the most talked-about moments in recent heavyweight boxing history.

Doing it again, at this stage of his career, would go a long way to cementing his status as someone who does not just win. He problem-solves.

What is riding on this

The Usyk defeats hurt. There is no dressing that up. Two losses to the same man shifted the conversation around Fury, and his retirement looked like the final word. Coming back means reopening that chapter, for better or worse. A convincing win does not erase those defeats, but it does reframe them as one rough patch in a long career rather than the ending.

One more big night?

Fury’s best fights were not just boxing matches. They were proper occasions. The Klitschko win. The first Wilder draw. Those moments went well beyond sport and brought in audiences who would not normally follow boxing.

This fight might not carry that same weight yet, but it could. Fury has built a career on turning up when the pressure is on. Against Makhmudov, he has got the chance to do it one more time and remind everyone exactly why he remains one of the most watchable heavyweights of his generation.