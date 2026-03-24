‘Everything’s Big’ – Lewis Crocker Knows What it Means to be World Champ in Same Division as Garcia, Haney, Rolly and Co

Lewis Crocker is thinking BIG.

The IBF welterweight champion wants to fight the big boys and win bigger honours. And it’s that potential upward trajectory that has him focused on making his trip Down Under a success.

The Belfast favourite has been ordered to defend his title against mandatory challenger Liam Paro and will do so in Australia at a date still to be confirmed.

A fight against a former light welterweight world title holder in his own back yard is by no means a gimme and the big punching Sandyrow world champ will be aware of the challenge at hand.

However, the Jamie Conlan-mentored fighter is also aware of the stakes.

‘The Croc’ knows the value of being a world title holder in a weight that includes the likes WBC champ of Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney the WBO champ and the WBA champion Rolly Romero.

“You look at the names in the division as well, everything’s massive. You have Garcia, Hanney, Rolly and [Conor] Benn there so there’s so much to gain from this fight for the winner.

“Any of the big boys because it will be easy to make. We all want a unification in the division, we all want to become undisputed.”

The Belfast has no qualms about travelling and is fine with going into Paro’s backyard.

“There are worse places to fight than Australia. Going abroad and defending the title against an ex-world champion is going to be something special.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 14 September 2025 Picture By David Cavan Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker backstage after winning his fight with Jamie Conlan

“He beat the undefeated [Subriel] Matias, who was like 24-0, so he was obviously a legit world champion. It’ll be a tough test, but one I’m ready for.” he adds before revealing he will travel one month before the fight.

“We’ll look to go four weeks prior and get settled in properly, train over there, get accustomed to the time zone and the heat,” he said.

“We’re on the ball, we’ve got everything sorted for when we go over, so all boxes will be ticked.”