Katie Taylor Is Set Out to Defend Her Undisputed Title Against Chantelle Cameron

Katie Taylor seems ready to fight Chantelle Cameron once again in an attempt to defend her undisputed super lightweight title. This will be their third fight against each other, as the boxers met up in May and November 2023. Cameron won the first clash while Taylor got the second one.

The WBC ordered the Irish woman in a formal announcement to defend her crown. However, there are some uncertainties about this fight, as many believe Taylor will retire or vacate the WBC belt. But there is a highly interested promoter ready to fund this boxing event and make it happen.

Boxing Fans and Bettors Are Ready for the Undisputed Fight – But Will It Actually Happen?

There is a formal order issued by the World Boxing Council (WBC) that applies to Irish boxer Katie Taylor. It forces her to begin negotiations to defend her title against the UK’s Chantelle Cameron. Both boxers have until August 28 to agree on a deal, or the featured fight will pursue bids.

At the moment, Taylor is No. 1 while Cameron is No. 5 on the boxing pound-for-pound rankings. Both female boxers met up on two occasions in 2023, and each got one win. Cameron retained her 140-pound championship title in May, while Taylor got her revenge in November.

These were actually their only defeats in their careers. Now, they'll finally get to decide which one's better in a fight that generated a lot of interest among the boxing community.

We should note that Taylor would enter the event with two wins against Amanda Serrano in 2024 and 2025. Cameron, on the other hand, managed to get three wins in the same period.

She beat boxers like Elhem Mekhaled, Patricia Berghult, and Jessica Camara. During her last fight, she also retained her WBC interim female super-lightweight belt.

Although everyone is waiting for this fight to happen, there is some uncertainty about whether it will ever take place. The expectations of Taylor returning in the ring this year are very low. Also, she might decide not to fight again.

Now, Eddie Hearn, Taylor’s long-time promoter, believes there is a chance for the fight to happen. He noted that a special event at Croke Park might be the only venue that can convince Taylor to fight again.

What Does Chantelle Cameron Think of the Fight?

During a recent interview, Chantelle Cameron stated that she expects Taylor to vacate her WBC belt or retire. She also denied that her opponent lives rent-free in her head, saying that she’s more than ready to fight with her. On the other hand, she’s also glad that the WBC is forcing Katie to fight or strip her of her title.

She continued by saying that it would be a shame if she didn’t meet with Katie in the ring one last time. However, she also confessed that she’s sick of chasing this fight over and over again.

These things are out of her hands, and she can only control that much. Cameron expects Taylor’s team to make a lot of excuses, and she’s accepted it by now. The UK boxer also said that the fans will be disappointed even more as they won’t get to witness an actual trilogy.

In the end, she admitted that there is bad blood at the moment. She also feels like it would be a shame for women’s boxing if the fight didn’t take place.

MVP Is Ready to Fund Taylor vs Cameron 3

As the negotiations of this fight continue, one well-known promoter has shown a lot of interest in it. The promoter in question is Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), a company owned by Jake Paul.

Nakisa Bidarian, MVP’s CEO, revealed the interest as he and Paul talked about it at length. He also pointed out that they worked closely with Taylor on her last two boxing events versus Serrano in the US. However, Baidarian did admit that they haven’t spoken to Matchroom about this idea.

Despite all of that, Eddie Hearn did find time to respond to MVP’s inquiry. He said that the promoter had a chance to fund the Serrano event at Croke Park, but it decided on a different path. In case you didn’t know, the promoter chose to go with Madison Square Garden as the official venue for the previous fight.

Hearn said that Baidarian’s words were a nice soundbite. But, in the end, it’s Taylor who makes the decisions, not MVP’s CEO. Her promoter also noted that the first question is whether she wants to fight again. Let’s see how things turn out by August 28, so we know whether this fight will take place or not.