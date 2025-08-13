Eddie Hearn Responds to MVP’s Katie Taylor Croke Park Funding Offer – ‘It’s Not Down to Them’

Eddie Hearn has poured cold water on suggestions that Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) could bankroll a Katie Taylor fight night at Croke Park, insisting the decision rests firmly with the undisputed champion herself.

MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian recently claimed the company – which promotes Amanda Serrano and Chantelle Cameron – would be willing to finance a Taylor homecoming at GAA HQ. But Hearn, who has guided the Bray fighter’s professional career from the outset, believes the American outfit had their chance to get involved before and opted for a different route.

“They had the chance to fund the Serrano fight at Croke Park, but they chose to go to Madison Square Garden because it was a lot more lucrative,” Hearn told BBC.

“It’s a nice soundbite. But the reality is it won’t be down to Nakisa. It will be down to Katie Taylor which, at this stage, the first question is: do you want to fight again?”

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

The Matchroom chief says if Taylor – who turns 40 next year – decides to lace up the gloves again, Croke Park remains the one major milestone missing from her glittering career.

“Croke Park is really the only box that’s never been ticked, so if she fights again, I think it will probably come with the carrot of Croke Park,” he explained.

“If she fights [again], I don’t think it will be until next summer,” he added.