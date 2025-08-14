‘She Carries Us on Her Back’ – Jamie Conlan Hails Katie Taylor as the Standard Bearer for Irish Sport

Not only is Katie Taylor Irish boxing’s greatest-ever figure but the athlete who continues to raise the bar for sport across the island declares Jamie Conlan.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com, the Conlan Boxing boss heaped praise on the trailblazing Bray native following her latest victory over Amanda Serrano and reflected on the scale of her impact – both inside and outside the ring.

“She continues to set the standard and sets the bar for Irish sport, not just boxing, for sport in general here,” said Conlan.

“Every boxer in the island of Ireland should be looking at her as motivation – to have a long, healthy, successful career and just continue to get better every time.”

Conlan, himself a former world title challenger, says the Olympic gold medal winner’s ability to evolve and break ground over such a sustained period has been nothing short of extraordinary.

“What she has done – how she has continued to break new boundaries – is insane.”

While boxing remains a niche sport in the wider public consciousness, Taylor has repeatedly shattered those limitations, says Conlan.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 11: during the Taylor vs Serrano 3 fight night presented by MVP and Netflix on July 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. ©Michelle Farsi/MVP Promotions/MSG

“The viewing figures alone are insane – for a boxing contest,” he ad.ds, reflecting on the Netflix broadcast trilogy win over Serrano. “Despite what me and you think, boxing is still a niche sport. If you ask 10 people on the street, six out of 10 might know about a big fight. We’re still in a bubble. But she breaks the bubble every time.

“She pushes our boundaries, pushes the sport’s boundaries, and pushes women’s sport boundaries to the next level.”

Beyond the titles, the legacy, and the historic achievements, Conlan says it’s Taylor’s role as a figurehead and inspiration that sets her apart.

“She is a massive advocate for women’s sport – not just boxing – but for us boxers. She is continuing to carry us on her back, for Irish boxers, carrying us to the next level.”

In Conlan’s eyes, there’s no debate when it comes to Taylor’s place in the pantheon of Irish sporting greats.

“She’s head and shoulders bigger than anyone that’s ever come from here.”

Ask ChatGPT