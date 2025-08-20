“I Knew It Was Coming” – Shauna Browne Reveals Premonition Before Viral KO Loss

Shauna Browne has opened up on the knockout loss that all but denied her a Matchroom contract.

The Tipp southpaw was dropped and stopped by Elif Nur Turhan, the big punching Turk who has since teamed up with Eddie Hearn and co on the Crocker – Donovan bill in Belfast on March 1.

Losing to the talented Turhan, a boxer now tipped to make an impact at world level, can’t be deemed a huge shock, although the manner of the reverse did catch many by surprise.

Interestingly, Browne may not have been among the many left with raised eyebrows as she had a bad “premonition” leading into the fight.

“Three weeks before the fight, I had a dream I’d get knocked out. I’d never had anything like that before — I knew it was coming. Camp was wrong, I didn’t get the right sparring, the weight was off… it was an accumulation of things,” he says before stating she didn’t feel right going into the big clash.

“I was there in body, not in spirit,” she admitted. “From the second the cameras hit my face during the ring walk, I knew I wasn’t myself. Everyone who knows me could see it. It wasn’t me in that ring.”

Belfast, UK: Shauna Browne and Elif Nur Turhan Final Press Conference ahead of their Lightweight Contest on Saturday night. 26 February 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Despite the heavy shot that ended her night early, Browne says she recovered almost immediately — and feels the referee waved it off too soon.

“I sprang up. I was grand. People were saying the ref saved me, but if anything, that punch would’ve woke me up. That wouldn’t have happened again. I know how I operate — I’ve been hit harder in sparring and stayed on my feet.”

While it would have proved easy for Browne to be crushed by the viral clip shared across social media, she says the outpouring of support meant more than the loss itself.

“People couldn’t believe it happened to me. It actually hurt them more than it hurt me. But I gained more than I lost that night. It’s a lesson — and I’ve learned a lot.”

The Munster puncher has bounced back and returned to winning ways and believes her victory over Georgia Klien, a fighter with a winning record, was a true reflection of her talents.

“This was about more than just getting the win,” Browne added. “I was 10 pounds over my natural weight, and I still dominated the fight. I showed people I can be technical. I don’t just plow through people — I can stick to a game plan and box smart.

“If I wanted to knock her out, I could’ve loaded up, been sloppy, and gone for broke — but that’s not what Saturday was about. I needed to show that I could take instructions and implement what my coach has been drilling into me since April.”