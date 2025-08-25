‘Everything Happens For a Reason’ – Glen Byrne Ready to Settle Rivalary on Big Stage

Glen Byrne is determined to right a wrong and close an unfinished chapter when he steps into the spotlight next week.

The Dubliner rematches Charlie Lopez for the BUI Celtic light middleweight title on the Michael Conlan 3Arena undercard this September 5th, a return meeting born out of their hotly contested draw at the National Stadium in April.

Byrne left that fight frustrated, convinced he hadn’t shown his true self, and wasted little time demanding a second chance.

The JB Promotions man had his wish granted and had the added bonus of having the chance to settle his rivalry under serious spotlight.

“As soon as the fight was over, I said to Jay [Byrne, brother and coach], I want my next fight to be the rematch,” he told Irish-boxing.com.



“I felt I let myself down on the night,” he adds with real honesty.

“Don’t get me wrong, it was a really tough fight – but I didn’t perform to what I should have. A few factors let me down and I knew if I changed a couple of things, I’d win.”

That second chance will now come on the big stage, something Byrne believes is fate after a year of cancelled dates and setbacks.

“It’s been a very unlucky year – February fell through, June fell through, I was injured for August,” he recalled.



“But I suppose these things are probably meant to happen. If those fights had gone ahead, maybe I wouldn’t be fighting in the 3Arena. Everything that’s happened has got me to where I am.”

When he re-watched April’s bout, the fighter who is coached and managed by his big brother identified exactly what went wrong. Too often, he soaked up Lopez’s flurries on the ropes, giving the wrong impression his opponent was in control.

“I sat in the ropes stupidly and he was obviously the aggressor in the fight – that won’t happen this time,” he said.



“Even though most of the shots were on the arms, to anyone sitting ringside it looked like he was doing the better work. If you watch it back, the cleaner boxing came from me. But he was busier, and that made a difference. That mistake won’t happen in the rematch.”,

Preparation also played its part. Byrne admits he entered their first clash undercooked for the eight-round distance.

“My sparring preparation for the last fight wasn’t good enough. I never sparred eight rounds and that was my first eight-rounder, whereas Charlie has had hundreds of long-distance kickboxing bouts. Plus I was on a cruise three weeks before the fight! I still didn’t lose – I drew – but I know I let myself down.”

This time he insists there are no excuses and he is confident he can put the aggressive Spaniard in his rear-view mirror.

“I want to close the Lopez chapter and move on,” he stressed.





“It’s one that I don’t want sitting over me. I let myself down in April, but September will be a completely different showing.”

For Byrne, the fight is about more than belts or rankings. It’s about righting a wrong, seizing a career-defining opportunity, and proving he belongs under the lights of the 3Arena.

“Everything happens for a reason. I’m grateful for the setbacks, because they’ve brought me here. I’ve tunnel vision on September 5th – I have to win, and I will.”