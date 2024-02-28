‘Matador’ Matthew Tyndall Happy to Grab Bull by the Horns

It wasn’t pretty but it was perfect argues Matthew Tyndall.

Petar Aleksandrov came to the Warehouse to battle, paying little heed to the starlet’s reputation or the rules of the sport for that matter.

He looked to wrestle, strike low, spoil and was docked a point for constantly hitting the Bray fighter in the back of the head.

From outside the ropes looking in it looked a frustrating night’s work for the 21-year-old, although he certainly didn’t see it that way.

The hungry-to-learn JB Promotions prospect enjoyed it a lot more than he did his knockout debut, happy he got some vital learning and a genuine introduction to the pros.

“The last fight was the perfect fight in my opinion,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It was a real welcome to the pro game. I had to use my skills and maturity in there.”

‘The Matador’ was happy to grab the bull by the horns in the February 9 encounter but has learnt it may be best to live up to his ring monkier moving forward.

“I learned a lot about the pro game in general and also little stuff I needed to work on. In this camp we worked a lot on that stuff, such as not letting the opponent getting close enough to hold, jabbing more and also sitting down on my punches more.”

Tyndall puts all he’s worked on into practice when appears on the Stars of the Future show at the Red Cow on Friday.

The Wicklow man boxes Adrian Orban, a former Tiernan Bradley foe with a solid amateur record, in what is his third fight in three months. It’s a fast start and if he continues to progress at this rate, his name will be mentioned alongside titles sooner rather than later.

That’s something he is prepared for and welcomes, although he knows patience is a virtue he needs to have.

“I love being this active and I’d fight for a Celtic title on Friday if I could, but there’s no rush at all. At the end of the day it’s only my first year as a pro and I’m only 21, hopefully by the end of the year I’ll have the Celtic title in my possession.”

The activity means back-to-back-to-back camps for Tyndall, something the former underage star believes he is benefiting from.

“I’m feeling great I’m feeling even better than the last camp. I’m coming in lighter again, feeling strong and everything is going great.

“The night of the last fight I flew over to London for the weekend that was my time off and when I was back I was flat out back in camp nothing changed.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead