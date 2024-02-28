Irish title fight – Lee Reeves – Senan Kelly in the works for May

Lee Reeves could set up a mouthwatering Irish title fight with Senan Kelly if he impresses in Dublin on Friday.

The Limerick southpaw makes his Irish debut on the Stars of the Future card as JB Promotions return to the Warehouse venue that has proven so successful for them this weekend.

If he comes through his Irish debut in impressive fashion he will be straight into all Irish action and an Irish title fight if promoter Jay Byrne has his way.

The fighter turned fight maker has informed the Boxing Union of Ireland of his desire to put the two fighters he promotes in against each other for the green strap in May.

Any meeting will have to be ratified by the Irish governing body but fans will be excited to hear it’s one in the works.

Reeves, who also fights for the first time since his stint in Survivor, was due to face an African with a solid record on the bill.

When that fight fell through Byrne moved to try and make a fight he can use to try hype a possible Reeves-Kelly meeting.

The former BBBofC and BUI Celtic champion will put the Treaty County model in with the rough and rigid Edgar Kemsky.

The Allio Wilton coached Slovak is a recent foe of BUI light welterweight Celtic title holder and gave the Kildare man a fight at the same venue late last year.

“Lees opponent pulled out with a slight injury and after everything was agreed. We looked at the options and because he wants the Irish title next he asked about Kemsky,” Byrne tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Lee wants to do a better job than Senan did on him and then wants that fight next.

“I think Kemsky offers more of a threat than the original opponent as he is very very unorthodox and a bigger man. Lee is a natural 140lb and Keminsky can’t come any lower that 147. It has the makings of an interesting fight.”