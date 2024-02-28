Debut 2.0 for boxing Mam Cheyanne O’Neill

This is the beginning says Cheyanne O’Neill.

The made-for-the-pro’s light welter ends a two-year sabbatical from the ring when she faces former Siobhan O’Leary foe Bojana Libiszewska on JB Promotions Stars of the Future card at the Warehouse on Friday.

The bout is technically her second in the pro ring but for O’Neill it’s more than fresh start it’s the start.

In fairness, the first chapter of her career was brief and she has a more valid reason than most for being out of the ring since the 2022 pro bow.

Soon after her debut draw , she fell pregnant and had more important things to worry about than trading leather. A newborn, a wedding and the purchase of a house took the focus off pads, sparring and strength and conditioning.

However, the European Youth medal winner returns this weekend, and with everything so different, she feels like she is debuting all over again.

“I don’t really think about my debut often to be honest. My debut and pregnancy kind of all happened at once, so my life changed big time. I didn’t have time to sit and think about the fight, and maybe for the better.

“I didn’t perform too well but that’s ok it happens. Friday night is my debut if you ask me. I fought and had two years out so I don’t see that as start of my pro career, Friday night is.”

The Robbie Flynn managed ‘savage’ made the most of her time away but is glad to be back.

“I missed it. I love boxing but I had a beautiful little girl I got married and we bought a house, so I’ve been busy. But I’m back now and I’m loving every bit of training. It’s great to be back fit.”

O’Neill hasn’t been handed the easiest of returns, although she may not be aware of it.

The former amateur standout couldn’t even tell she is fighting Libiszewska, a fighter she would be favourite to defeat, but one with plenty of experience and upset potential.

“A lot of people have been asking me about my opponent, I actually don’t even know the girls name,” he comments.

“I can’t remember I’m so busy these days. I trust Joe, Rory and Davie to do their job and give me a game plan. All I have to do is listen and execute the plan and that’s what I’m going to do.”

The fight is ‘Chaz”s first in Ireland since she fought Olympian Aoife O’Rourke in the 2019 National Elite final.

The West Meath fighter is delighted to be appearing in front of her home fans but is hoping to impress a certain someone further afield.

“I can’t wait to fight at home. It’s been a long long time coming,” she continues.

“The support has been absolutely amazing and I’ve got a big crowd coming with me, so I’m really looking forward to giving them a good night out. I also want to give my husband and the lads serving overseas some morale. They will be watching me fighting all the way in Syria. The support doesn’t stop at home,” she continues before giving a pizza prediction.

“As for predictions I’m going to get my first win as a professional and go home and have a pizza with my little girl. I’d also like to thank Robbie Flynn and Sam Kynoch for believing in me and believing that I could come back and Jay Byrne for having me on the show.