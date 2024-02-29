‘Devasted’ Family Man Padraig McCrory puts defeat into perspective

Padraig McCrory was able to put things into perspective when breaking his silence on his first pro career defeat.

The Belfast man dared to be great and took on Matchroom star in the making Edgar Berlanga in Orlando last weekend.

The 2023 Irish Boxing Awards Fighter of the Year suffered defeat stateside but the fact he went out swinging in the DAZN headliner saw his stock raise.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the reverse he wasn’t able to take much solace from the fact he performed admirably, revealing he was ‘devasted’ and felt he ‘could have done more’. However, he was able to look beyond the result and his personal upset with his performance.

‘The Hammer’ felt the most important thing was returning home safe to his young family and was happy he delivered on that promise.

Speaking on social media he said: “I am going to just post a quick video because I haven’t said much. I know I posted a few posts, probably just to make myself feel better.

“Last Monday I said to my team, the main thing is I get home to my wife and kids safe. I have done that.

“I have a few marks and bruises and obviously I am extremely disappointed. I am very disappointed.

“I thought I could have done more. Anyway, it is done.

“I try not to dwell on what’s done. I’ve had so many messages and they are hard to get back to them all, but I am trying.

“As I say, I said it last week, I wanted to get home safe and sound. And I have.

“That’s it. I will probably post another couple of videos to try and make myself feel better. But thank-you.”