Beauty not the Beast – Oisin Treacy plans to show his pretty side

Oisin Treacy isn’t quite declaring ‘peace in our time’ but is planning to avoid going to war at the Warehouse this Friday night.

The Bray light middleweight enjoyed a baptism of fire when he debuted against a game and aggressive Mikolaj Rabczak late last year, Treacy eventually coming out the right side of an entertaining all action battle.

Now having shown he has the ability to get down and dirty, the JB Promotions prosect plans to show his capable of the prettier and cleaner side of boxing.

Treacy promises to employ the game plan on Friday and use his guile rather than guts to get victory.

“This time I plan on sticking to my boxing,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I feel like I have adapted a lot more to the pro style since the last fight. Jimmy Upton and my father making have helped with with small adjustments and it’s making a big difference in my power and everything else. I’m looking forward to showcasing the changes. Everyone knows I can have a war, so I’m gonna show them that I can box as well.”

As those who went to watch Treacy’s close friend and JB Promotions stable mate, Matthew Tyndall fight on February 9 will know, his opponent, Mikolaj Rabczak has the ability to drag anyone into a war.

Having watch Rabczak ringside less than a month ago, Treacy is forewarned and thus forearmed.

“I’m expecting a tough fight,” he adds knowingly.

“He’s been around the block and fought some very good opponents. I know he can be awkward and make fights look messy, so I’ll have to stick to my game plan and not let that happen,” he continues before hinting he may go for the stoppage.

“I predict a dominant performance from start to finish and possibly a late stoppage.”

Although he wants to avoid another all-action tense bout, Treacy still has fond memories of his debut and reflects on it with great positivity. Although he argues he should have been given more credit for the victory.

“I was delighted with my debut. It’s unheard of debut against an unbeaten opponent and a fighter with all wins coming by way of knockout. I was happy with my performance and don’t think I got enough credit for it.

“It sure was an entertaining fight. I loved every minute of it right from walking out. The crowd I brought with me was unbelievable they had the place on wheels. I knew I had to be on my a game against him as he had been knocking people out but I knew from the first round the fight was mine. I caught him with some shots and I don’t know how he stayed standing.”