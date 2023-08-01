Feile Festival Fireworks – Fearghus Quinn Ready to Entertain

Fearghus Quinn [6(2)-0] is looking forward to exhibiting excitement at the Falls Park.

The Belleek southpaw populates the Feile Fight Night undercard this Friday and plans to put on a show fitting of the platform.

The 26-year-old says is aware a lot more people will be watching him than normal, which gives him added incentive to impress.

The aggressive come-forward fighter wants to show off his style and win new fans.

“There will be a huge crowd at it and it’s being streamed, so it’s a big opportunity,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m looking to show people who maybe haven’t seen me before that I have an exciting style and that I’m in exciting fights. I plan on putting on a good show.”

Friday won’t be Quinn’s Feile debut, the BUI Celtic champion stopped Fernando Heredia on the Michael Conlan – TJ Doheny undercard in 2021.

The aggressive entertainer enjoyed that experience and is looking forward to sampling the festival atmosphere again.

“I can’t wait to be back out on another Feile card,” says.

“The last the atmosphere was unbelievable and I’m expecting the same Friday night. I can’t wait to be a part of it. It’s great I’m being given the opportunities to fight on these huge cards and I plan on making the most of the opportunity.”

Securing a stoppage on the Padraig McCrory topped Feile may prove a little more difficult as the ‘Might Quinn’ takes on a fighter with a fondness for making the final bell.

“I’m expecting a tough entertaining fight, my opponent doesn’t get stopped and is a tough man, so it’s a good test and one I’m looking forward to.”