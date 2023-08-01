‘The Best People I’ve Ever Met’ Big George Foreman has BIG Love for Ireland

Boxing legend George Foreman is a fan of Ireland and it’s people.

Speaking online over the weekend the former heavyweight champion of the world shared his respect for the people of the country and praised how they were full of ‘love’.

When asked had he ever been to Ireland ‘Big George’ said: “I have had trips Ireland; The natural wonders there are The people. So philosophical and full of Love.”

Expanding he added: “When last I was in Ireland a sophisticated man walked up to me asked; ‘George how does it feel to be in a country that over 70% Catholic?’ I said to him ‘I don’t know; but I do know it’s 100% of the best people I have ever met’.

The American is one of the bonafide legends of the sport. He won a gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics and became a heavyweight world champion with a stunning second-round knockout of then-undefeated Joe Frazier in 1973.

Foreman retired in 1977 but returned in 1994 at age 45 and became the unified WBA, IBF, champion by knocking out 26-year-old Michael Moorer.

He has had numerous trips to Ireland, most notably a famous trip to Limerick in 1999 where he visited amateur clubs with famous boxing writer George Kimble.