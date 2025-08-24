‘Cheating Rat’ – Gary Cully Reacts to Former Foes Failed Drug Test

Gary Cully says he is ‘glad’ his suspicions about Jose Felix Jr have been proven.

The Mexican, well known to Irish fight fans, was this week banned for five years after he tested positive for two banned steroids.

The positive test came back after Felix’s clash with Lewis Crocker in Belfast this January.

‘The Croc’ dropped the formerly respected opponent twice en route to a fifth-round stoppage win.

The 33-year-old had fought in Belfast previously, going the distance with Tyrone McKenna in a highly entertaining battle; he also went to war with Sandor Martin and lost.

He secured the Crocker fight on the back of one of the shocks of 2023 when he upset Kildare’s Cully, stopping ‘The Diva’ on Katie Taylor’s homecoming card in the 3Arena.

Leading into the fight, there was talk of world title fights with massive names, and Matchroom were said to be exploring the Sarto native’s Dublin headline potential.

As a result, the reverse significantly set the stylish Irish southpaw’s career back.

The Unit 3 fighter has never looked for an excuse and while keen not to sound too disgruntled or bitter, he did admit he was ‘glad’ Felix was now a proven cheat.

It has to be noted that Felix’s adverse findings only came after the Crocker fight in Belfast; he didn’t fail a test after any other fight, including his win over Cully.

This pic is taken after we fought in Dublin May 2023. Felix came in on 3 weeks notice laughing and joking with his traps touching off his ears Always had this suspicion but didn’t want to sound like a sore loser, but glad he’s proven to be a cheating rat https://t.co/ZdQozueV9u — Gary Cully (@BoxerCully) August 21, 2025

Boxing Scene report-

Felix was informed about the findings by UKAD (UK-anti-doping) and he claimed he had taken medicine to treat an Achilles injury and gave UKA a copy of the prescription, which listed stanozolol and Metandiestenalona, among other medications.

UKAD offered Felix the chance to apply for a therapeutic use exemption after the fact, but he did not submit the necessary documentation. UKAD charged him with Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) and insisted a five-year period of ineligibility should apply.

That two anabolic steroids were detected, read a UKAD statement, “justified an increase to the standard period of Ineligibility that would otherwise apply.”

His ban began on April 24, 2024.