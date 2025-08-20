History -Another Irish Boxing First For Michael Conlan

Michael Conlan has built a career on rewriting Irish boxing history — and he’s about to do it again.

It’s not quite as big as becoming Ireland’s first-ever male world amateur champion, but on September 5, Conlan will register another Irish fight first.

The Belfast star will become the first Irish fighter to headline both the SSE Arena in Belfast and Dublin’s 3Arena when he faces Jack Bateson.

Conlan, who debuted on top of a Madison Square Garden card, is no stranger to trailblazing moments and topping the bill in Dublin, years after establishing himself as Belfast’s biggest draw, is another step in a career defined by ambition.

“It’s great that little bit of history,” he said of the stat.

“It’s been nice being back in the city where I had so much success. To be walking around the 3Arena, getting a bit of visualization, seeing what’s to come — it’s great. I see a big night, a big atmosphere, people going crazy. It’s going to be fantastic.”

Conlan expects a large traveling support from Belfast but is equally confident Dublin will rally behind him. “When I fight in Belfast, 50% of my tickets are bought from the south. So I think I’ll have even more people from Dublin this time. The atmosphere will be really special. I’ve got some things planned for the entrance — people will be blown away.”

Regardless of the history element, the Olympic medal winner is delighted to make a professional Dublin debut on the Wasserman-promoted Channel 5 broadcast card and to fight in a city he has strong links to.

“It’s always been a want,” Conlan. “A lot of my career was forged here so I’ve always wanted to fight here as a pro and now I get the opportunity. Albeit the tail end of my career, it’s still unbelievable. To be the first Irishman to headline the SSE and the 3Arena is great — it’s that little bit of history.”

Conlan’s name will already be etched into the Irish boxing record books long after he hangs up the gloves. September 5th gives him the chance to write another page.