What’s Next for Katie Taylor After Her Third Close Win Over Amanda Serrano?

In July, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano met for the third time in an epic trilogy that once again went right down to the wire. Taylor secured a majority decision victory with scores of 95–95, 97–93, and 97–93, maintaining her perfect 3-0 record against Serrano. The fights have been fiercely competitive, with momentum swinging back and forth and barely any clear separation between the two fighters. Fans and punters alike have been captivated by the razor-thin margins that have defined their rivalry.

With the trilogy now complete, the big question is: what’s next for Katie Taylor? As she approaches the latter stages of her career, many are wondering if she’s ready to take on new challenges or if it’s time to step away.

The Rivalry with Chantelle Cameron

One of the most compelling prospects is a continuation of Taylor’s rivalry with Chantelle Cameron. The pair have faced off twice, with each fighter claiming a win. Cameron stunned fans by handing Taylor her first professional defeat in 2023, but Taylor bounced back to reclaim the undisputed light-welterweight title in their rematch just six months later.

Their fights have been high-paced, punch-heavy affairs, and a trilogy showdown feels almost inevitable. Cameron, who currently holds the WBC interim belt at 140 pounds, remains the most credible challenger in Taylor’s division. A third fight, potentially on a huge stage such as Croke Park or a major British boxing event, would likely draw a massive crowd eager to see who will finally emerge as the true queen of the division.

The Rising Threat: Alycia Baumgardner

Another intriguing possibility is a bout against American champion Alycia Baumgardner, the undisputed super-featherweight queen known for her heavy hands and relentless pressure. Baumgardner has been vocal about wanting to face Taylor and has even vowed to “retire” her. This fight would be a true clash of styles, Baumgardner’s power and aggression against Taylor’s precise footwork and clinical technique.

With Baumgardner now promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, which helped make Taylor’s blockbuster fights with Serrano a reality, the logistics for a match-up are becoming increasingly plausible. For Taylor, this would be a chance to prove herself against a rising star and she would likely head in as favourite in the boxing betting; for Baumgardner, it’s an opportunity to make a legendary name for herself by defeating a generational talent.

The Young Champion: Lauren Price

There is also the prospect of a showdown with Welsh welterweight Lauren Price, the 2020 Olympic champion and undefeated IBF/WBA/WBC titleholder. Price is younger, physically gifted, and has a relentless work rate, making her a formidable opponent. A fight at 147 pounds between Taylor and Price would be a classic “old guard versus new wave” battle, with Taylor’s experience and ring savvy going up against Price’s youth and athleticism.

Such a matchup would not only be an athletic contest but a compelling narrative: Ireland versus Wales, veteran versus rising star. While risky for Taylor, who will be nearing 40, it could be a defining moment in both fighters’ careers.

What Lies Ahead?

Katie Taylor’s legacy is already secure, but these potential fights offer her a chance to cement her status even further or to pass the torch in a meaningful way. Whether she chooses to take on Cameron in a trilogy decider, face the power of Baumgardner, or step up to Price, the coming years could define the closing chapter of one of boxing’s most remarkable careers.

For fans, it means more thrilling fights, high drama, and a continued showcase of Taylor’s relentless heart and skill. No matter what happens, Katie Taylor’s journey remains one of the most captivating stories in women’s boxing.