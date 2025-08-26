‘We’ll Share The Ring’ – Unified World Champ Hails Aaron McKenna for Brave Approach

Unified middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly HAS taken kindly to being called out by Aaron McKenna.

The IBF and WBO world champion has been name-dropped by the Monaghan middleweight over the last few weeks but rather than take offence, the talented champ has welcomed the noise.

Alimkhanuly has been left frustrated by the other names at 160lbs, claiming they are not willing to fight.

As a result, he respects McKenna’s eagerness to trade leather.

Although all that doesn’t mean a world title shot is in ‘The Silencer’s’ immediate sights.