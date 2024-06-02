Eddie Hearn: Paddy Donovan is the ‘Real Deal’

Paddy Donovan is as advertised, ‘The Real Deal’, says Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom boss has continually praised the Irish southpaw since officially signing him this time last year.

However, Hearn was honest about wanting to see if the stylist had the will to match the skills he has shown in abundance.

As a result, he put the fast-rising star in with the ever-game-ever-aggressive former British Champion Lewis Ritson in Leeds on May 25.

The Matchroom CEO wanted his former fighter to test the tank, endurance, and temperament of his current welterweight.

And having witnessed Donovan deal with all Ritson had to offer before getting a stoppage win, Hearn was full of praise for the Andy Lee-trained fighter.

“Paddy Donovan I thought boxed really well, Ritson was actually winning some rounds there until he got stopped. Paddy just stepped it up, he’s a class operator, always in control even though he lost a couple of rounds.”

Hearn is now hoping to make an all-Irish fight between Donovan and Lewis Crocker, unless Conah Walker throws a spanner in the works in Birmingham later this month.

“Now he has a big fight, we’ll see what happens with Lewis Crocker against Conah Walker.”

Ritson shared the level of damage Donovan inflicted and confirmed just how tough he is on social media this week.

‘The Sandman’ revealed he came out of the bout with a bleed on the brain, cracked ribs, and some damage to his eye – and amazingly shared a willingness to fight on.