Former Esker amateur to be coached by former European Champion in the pros

Joe Mooney is the latest addition to the Irish pro ranks.

The former Esker Boxing Club boxer has decided to ditch the vest to embark on a pro career.

Indeed, the journey officially starts on June 14, when Mooney takes to the ring in Leicester, the city he has been training in.

He confirmed both the switch and his debut when speaking online.

Mooney, who those at Esker back to be a big success, has agreed a deal with Carl Greaves, the former pro who has involvement in the careers of the Walsh brothers, Paddy and Liam.

The soon to be debutant will be trained by Rendal Munroe, a former European Champion who people may remember as a potential opponent of Benard Dunne in the late 2000s.