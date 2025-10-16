Short Trip, Short Night – Duffy Plots Knockout Chaos in Letterkenny

Danny Duffy is hoping his fans’ short trip to Letterkenny will be rewarded with a short night’s work this weekend.

The Stabane prospect, who fights on the Rumble in the Hills card at the Aura Leisure Complex, is chasing his first career knockout — and plans to deliver it close to home.

“I’ll be looking to take him out in there,” said Duffy. “If I see the shot, I’ll take it and aim for a stoppage win. I’ll be looking to do this one inside the distance and show people a different side of my boxing ability.”

Duffy is just a 20-minute drive from the venue, and with a passionate crowd expected to turn out, he’s eager to make it a night to remember.

“I’m buzzing to be on this card full of unbelievable talent, and with it being so close to home — I’m 20 minutes up the road from the Aura Complex — I’ll be expecting a big support,” he said. “Big thanks to Jason [Quigley] for bringing professional boxing back to Donegal, which gives boxers like me the chance to perform so close to home and young fighters coming up the chance to see that it is there for them too.”

While his goal is a stoppage, the 24-year-old knows he’ll have to earn it. The Tyrone native fights experienced away corner man Ricky Starkey and expects durable opposition at the very least.

“I’m expecting a good solid fight,” he said. “I’m in with an experienced opponent, but I’ll always be looking to put on a dominant performance.”

At present Duffy is part of a thriving Irish super bantamweight scene but reveals his future may lie further down the scales.

“I’m at super bantamweight at the minute because that’s where the fights are,” he explained, “but I will eventually move down to bantamweight and potentially could even see myself at flyweight.”

As for joining the domestic title mix soon, the young Donegal man isn’t rushing anything — but he’s keeping his eyes open.

“I’ll be ready for every opportunity that comes my way,” he said. “But I’m also in no rush. I’ve got plenty of time and a big career ahead of me.”