Jim Class – Jason Quigley Backs ‘Phenomal’ Donovan to Sprinkle Stardust

Jason Quigley has backed Jim Donovan to bring some ‘class’ to proceedings this weekend.

Having trained alongside the cousin of recent world title challenger Paddy Donovan, the former middleweight world title challenger knows firsthand what the Limerick southpaw is capable of – and he has encouraged fight fans to get a look for themselves in Letterkenny on Saturday.

The Donegal favourite says the young prospect is a sensational talent and one he is delighted to have on the Rumble in the Hills card he promotes.

June 22, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Andy Lee speaks at the final press conference for the Matchroom Boxing card taking place on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

“It’s a pleasure to have him on the card and he brings a lot of class to this event,” said Quigley. “Jim has phenomenal talent that he showed during his amateur career. He has transitioned into professional boxing very well, coming off his pro debut on the Crocker-Donovan 2 undercard on a big stage and platform live on DAZN.”

Ouigley has a long-standing connection with Donovan, having trained alongside him under Andy Lee. That shared background adds another layer of significance to their collaboration on this card.

“I have trained with Jim many years under Andy as a team and it’s great now to be working with them on my October 18th card,” Quigley explained.

Belfast, UK: Jim Donovan v Lukasz Barabasz, Middleweight Contest 14 September 2025 Picture By David Cavan Matchroom Boxing Jim Donovan backstage with Joseph Parker

Donovan’s poise and technical skill were on full display during his impressive pro debut, and Quigley believes the Limerick native is exactly the kind of fighter that lifts the tone of a boxing event — both in terms of performance and presence.

“He is a very exciting fighter,” Quigley added. “And it’s great for the fans to see someone like him this early in his career. He adds real value to the night.”