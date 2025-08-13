Secret Weapon – Dylan Whyte Banking on Cork’s Cuban Ahead of Itauma Clash

Dylan Whyte believes he has a secret weapon to help him silence one of heavyweight boxing’s brightest young stars — and it comes with a Cuban pedigree and a Cork address.

The former world title challenger steps back onto the big stage this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he tops the bill against rising phenom Moses Itauma.

At just 20-years old, Itauma has already built a reputation as one of the division’s most dangerous prospects — a big-punching, fast-handed southpaw tipped for world honours sooner rather than later.

It’s a dangerous assignment for Whyte, who knows the importance of arriving sharp, tested, and ready for battle. That’s why he’s been trading leather in camp with Mike “The Rebel” Perez, the Cork-based Cuban whose skill and experience have been helping to shape his preparations.

“I’ve known Mike since 2015, when I first started getting into boxing,” Whyte told Boxing News during a media roundtable.

“Mike was punching holes in me back then – I had no experience,” Whyte laughed. “I think they were paying me 500 bucks to spar him at the time. I was like, ‘Damn, I’m gonna come here every day!’”

Since then, Perez has remained a trusted sparring partner — not a coach, but a battle-hardened gym ally lauded skill and know-how have been invaluable.

“It’s just been beneficial for me, being around someone who’s had over 500 amateur fights,” Whyte said. “It’s good, it’s benefited me, and obviously he’s a grown man, he ain’t scared to tell me, ‘Bro, you’re messing about, you need to do this.’”

Whyte has plenty of respect for the Cork Cuban’s ring IQ and his willingness to speak the truth between rounds.

“I’ve got respect for him because of his accolades, what he’s achieved and his skills, so it’s been great to have him around.”