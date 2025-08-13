O’Sullivan – Walsh – Another Domestic Dual Added to New Dawn Bill

It’s Official.

Daniel O’Sullivan and Dean Walsh will collide on October 10 at the National Stadium, adding another mouthwatering domestic duel to JB Promotions’ now eagerly anticipated New Dawn card.

The clash pits two men from vastly different boxing backgrounds on a collision course.

O’Sullivan, a former coach with limited amateur experience, has turned heads since turning professional, claiming the BUI Celtic title two weights and scoring wins in all Irish fights.

Wexford’s Walsh, meanwhile, is a former amateur star and Olympic hopeful who has transitioned seamlessly into the pro ranks.

It’s understood moves are being made to get the Irish title on the line. Indeed, if Walsh gets an eight-round win on the undercard of the Michael Conlan-topped 3Arena card on September 5, it will be full steam ahead green strap.

Both fighters have been vocal about their ambition to win the green belt in recent months.

“I never thought of even winning a Celtic title,” O’Sullivan told Irish-Boxing.com earlier this year. “I said I’d love to have one—now I have two of them at 28. So now I’m like, right, Irish title—I need that now. That’s the big goal.”

Walsh echoed the sentiment ahead of his last victory: “Hopefully this time next year, I’ll be Irish champion and move onto the European scene.”