Bradley Hits Out as Crocker Goes McComb Route

Tiernan Bradley has accused Ben Crocker of running scared as the English puncher took a different Irish route.

Crocker was confirmed as Sean McComb’s next opponent and will put his IBF light welterweight title on the line against the Belfast stylist in Sheffield on September 27.

It’s a good, meaningful fight for ‘The Public Nuisance’ in terms of profile, test, and ranking. However, it’s one another Irish fighter isn’t too happy to be seen made.

Not that Omagh’s Bradley has an issue with the Belfast talent; rather, he feels like he has unfinished business with the English fighter.

The older of two boxing brothers drew with Crocker last time out and has been looking for a repeat since. Indeed, his promotional outfit GBM, initially called for it.

The bout hasn’t materialized and Bradley has let his upset be known.

The Omagh native says the English fighter turned down ‘triple’ what he received for the first fight to rematch Bradley.

Crocker says that wasn’t the case and claims McComb is a bigger opportunity regardless.

“I was not offered triple money,” he said. “I was offered less than the amount I’m fighting Sean for, and the location and date didn’t suit me. I never heard anything back after that, and then the Sean McComb fight got offered to me bigger name bigger opportunity.”

Crocker represents a solid fight for McComb, not the kind of big name he was calling for, but a more than respectable opponent, who holds a title that does have a positive ranking impact.