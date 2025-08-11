Mega Munster Mash – Cronin and Crowely Meet on New Dawn Card

The National Stadium will play host to a mega Munster mash-up in early October.

A mouthwatering Kevin Cronin – Cathal Crowley clash has been confirmed for JB Promotions’ New Dawn card.

The Kerry-Cork battle, and the super middleweights had been heavily linked to no avail previously.

Indeed, Crowley believed he was on a Cronin collision course last March and expected to challenge the ‘Kingdom Warrior’ in Kerry.

The bout has materialized and adds real value to a domestically influenced card.

The 168lbs fight will be Celtic Warrior boxer Crowley’s first domestic dalliance.

Cronin, on the other hand, is an all-Irish war vet. The Kerry native has shared the ring with both Jamie Morrissey and Emmet Brennan twice and fought for all the domestic marbles.

The fight joins a BUI Celtic title fight between John Boyd and Richie O’Leary, a battle of underage starlets between Paul Ryan and Edward Donovan, a guaranteed Peter Carr – Seanie Murray war and a mouthwatering Tony McGylnn – Dave Ryan rematch.