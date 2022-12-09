Risky Business – Donovan warns Molloy against waiting

Paddy Donovan [9(6)-0] has done a risk assessment and believes NOW is the time to strike when it comes to a fight between himself and Kieran Molloy [3(2)-0].

With both fighters populating the Conlan – Guerfi card this coming Saturday night, talk of their skills-packed February 2019 Elite welterweight National Championship final and a possible pro rematch has resurfaced.

When speaking to the Rocky Road podcast, Oughterard graduate Molloy said the bout should be allowed to develop into one of the biggest all-Irish fights of all time.

Molloy argues the pair could meet in a stadium provided both reach world level down the line.

Donovan sees things differently and claims he is ready for all comers now, including Top Rank stable mate Molloy.

The Limerick fighter also suggests it’s a bigger risk not to take what would be a perceived risk right now, expressing concern’s his old amateur rival may not reach world level.

“The level he is saying we should meet at I worry he won’t make it there,” Donovan enjoyed telling Irish-boxing.com.

“He is a durable fighter, he’s strong but there are a lot of them out there in the pro game. I don’t know far he will go. We’ll see anything can happen in the pro game,” he adds before making sure he addressed some sparing talk.

“He was on about beating me in sparring, he’s never beaten me in sparring and he knows it. He never beat me in the ring either.”

“I’ve nothing against him and I wish him well but I think we could fight now, why not? It’s a big fight already and like I said anything can happen and it might be dangerous to wait. I know where I am going but as I said there are lots of fighters like him out there. Will he reach the level he’s talking about? I hope so, but we will have to wait and see.”

The Andy Lee trained Top Rank fighter isn’t just open to an immediate Molloy fight, he says he is ready to back up his best welterweight in the country boasts by fighting anyone in Ireland.

“The bottom line is I think I am the best prospect in Ireland, the best welterweight in the country and I’m willing to back up those claims and fight anyone.”

Donovan is also keen to settle his differences with Waterford’s Dylan Moran and wants a battle of the ‘Real Deals’ early next year.

Although, he claims he is worried Moran won’t back up his words with actions.

“I’d take that fight this minute but I don’t think he’ll take that fight,” he adds. “If he does well and good, he’s a good name and we can make it happen. It’s a fight everyone is talking about. The Irish fans want it, the people of Waterford want it and all if Limerick wants it, people are stopping me on the street and asking me about it, so why not make it happen? He seems to talk a lot online and over social media, so let’s see can we make it and get it on for the Irish title.”