Reward for the Risks – Liam Gaynor keeps Rolling the Dice

Irish boxing’s gambling man, Liam Gaynor believes he is about to hit the jackpot.

Gaynor has stepped up to the domestic table and start rolling the dice over the last 12 months but hasn’t yet rolled a seven.

He came out the wrong side of a tight decision after an entertaining Celtic title battle with Colm Murphy before losing to the same Belfast prospect of note in a bloody Irish title fight. The Kilnamanagh fighter then fought for Team Hatton in the unique Box Off tournament losing in the semis to undefeated Leeds super featherweight Levi Smith.

However, while his hand wasn’t raised in those bouts, his profile has gone skyward and he finally gets reward for taking risks in the form of a slot on the Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor 2 undercard.

The 25-year-old will trade leather at the 3Arena on a DAZN broadcast Matchroom card on Saturday and couldn’t be more excited.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be on such a huge card. It’s possibly the fight card of the year. It’s a dream come true,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I think it came about from taking risks and any big opportunities that came my way this year. I’ve headlined bills in Belfast, fighting for a Celtic and Irish title as well as fighting in the new form of competition called ‘The Boxoff’.

The Bolton-based Tallaght boxer hasn’t just secured a slot on a potentially career-changing card, he is in a fight that could capture the attention.

Gaynor takes on Galway’s John Cooney in an intriguing all-Irish fight.

“I see myself coming out on top,” he predicts. “I have some of the best southpaw sparring in the world within my gym alone never mind all the other connections that my gym has. John is a good fighter but he has many flaws that I plan on taking advantage of on the 25th of November.”

Up for grabs under the spotlight will be the BBBofC super featherweight Celtic title.

“IA title win on such a big card is another dream come true,” comments Cooney. “I’d have a Matchroom win and hopefully return on the next Irish Matchroom shows that come up.”

Gaynor has never made any secret about how much he wants to win domestic honours. However, he does believe there could be a bigger prize on offer come November. The Kilnamangh Kid knows a big win could move him from the rocky boxing road to a smoother path.

“A win on a card like this will shoot my career to where I dreamed it would be at this stage. I made my debut in 2017 that’s a lot of time in the boxing game without any big-time breakthrough. This opportunity will catapult me to where I want to be as a professional fighter. It’s a great match up the classic southpaw v orthodox clash in styles and it’s going to be a great fight.”