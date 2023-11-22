“Finally” – John Cooney hits the big time

John Cooney plans to use his dream come true moment to help him live the dream.

The Galway super featherweight has landed a coveted spot on the massive Cameron-Taylor II card and will fight for the BBBofC Celtic title at the 3Arena This weekend.

The 27-year-old admits providing support to Katie Taylor is a magic moment for him but points out it also represents a chance to sprinkle some stardust on his career.

The Mark Dunlop-guided fighter notes he hasn’t scaled his Everest by reaching this stage, rather he has hit Base Camp and been given the chance to make the top.

“This means a lot. It’s the stuff dreams are made of, fighting on the big stage in my first title fight on the undercard of a legend in Katie Taylor,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I owe this opportunity to my manager Mark Dunlop, he gave me the call and, of course, I jumped at it. He’s the best in the game for giving his fighters the best opportunities and I’m here to take this one. It’s a massive opportunity on the big stage and a good win puts me in line for a massive 2024. This can springboard me onto the next level. I’m finally on the stage I want and believe I should be on.”

Not only has Cooney been handed the platform to catch the eye he has been handed the kind of fight that generates hype and interest.

The aggressive southpaw will fight recent Irish title challenger Liam Gaynor on the bill.

“It’s a great domestic dust-up,” Cooney adds looking at it through fan lenses. “Who doesn’t love a domestic scrap? I can’t wait to be involved in my first title fight,” he notes.