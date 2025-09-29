Ready To Fly – Conlan Backs Quinn To Be Belfast’s Next Big Small Man

Jamie Conlan believes Belfast will be seeing more big nights at the smaller weights — this time through the fists of Conor Quinn.

The Mexican is a man who knows all about Belfast’s love of a ‘wee man’ and big fights down the weight scale, and believes in Quinn, he has teamed up with someone who could enjoy similar success.

The former Commonwealth Champion and super flyweight world title challenger has added the flyweight to his stable and says he’s thrilled to be working with a fighter he has admired from afar for years.

“Delighted to welcome Conor Quinn to the stable,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I have always admired Conor’s career as a fan and had always kept an eye out on his progress because he was from the same area as myself growing up,” ‘The Mexican added.

Manager of Ireland’s latest world champion, Lewis Crocker, who is known as one of Irish boxing’s greatest entertainers, is convinced Quinn has the tools to make his mark.

“Conor’s got talent to burn, and when you listen to the boys who share a gym with him, they always speak on how hard he punches for a flyweight and how dedicated he is,” he continued.

It’s those qualities that make Conlan confident Quinn’s career is about to catch fire, despite suffering a setback in what was meant to be a breakout moment last year.

“Some big nights ahead for him and I’m excited to be working with him,” he promised.

‘Magnificent’ was primed for a next-level move in the summer of 2024, only for Conner Kelsall to spoil his coming-out party in the SSE Arena. The 27-year-old got back on the bike with a win this year but hasn’t fought since February. Conlan’s first job will be to get him some wins before the year ends.