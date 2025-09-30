Promoter Confident Sean McComb Can Land World Title Fight Next Year

Promoter Izzy Asif hopes to secure Sean McComb a world title shot next year.

The Belfast fighter regained some serious career momentum last weekend, as he got up off the canvas to beat Ben Crocker and win the IBF European light welterweight title in a GBM main event in Sheffield.

The win sees the southpaw climb into the IBF top 10 and secure a ranking that makes him world title eligible with the American organisation.

For Asif, the result has opened the door to a long-anticipated run at the sport’s top level for a boxer who has been left frustrated since his controversial defeat to Arnold Barboza Jr.

“Sean could be fighting for a world title in 2026,” Asif said.

“Whether that’s on a GBM show, a Queensberry card, a Matchroom card, a Riyadh card – I don’t care what it is. I’ll do what’s best for the fighter. I’ve got an obligation to make sure I take my fighters to the best opportunities and the best money. They’re in the danger business, risking their life, so I have no ego about working across promotions.”

There has been talk of a Belfast bill but the GBM boss is open to oppurtuinities on other promoters bills. He believes the modern boxing landscape, with promoters increasingly willing to collaborate, will create the kind of opportunities McComb needs to progress.

“I encourage it all the time,” he added. “Boxing dynamics have changed, where you’re seeing a lot of promoters working together. So yeah, it’ll be whatever card it is – we’ll do what’s best for Sean McComb.”

Asif described last weekend as “a nice night” for both McComb and GBM, praising his fighter for overcoming setbacks and putting himself back in the world mix.

“After the inactivity he had and obviously the bad luck he had in New York, it’s great to get a belt and back in that world ranking,” he said.